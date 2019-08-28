PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a Tuesday evening newscast.

A man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after he allegedly pointed a rifle toward Phoenix police officers.

Anastacio Pasqual Pacheco, 32, was shot at by Phoenix police after he allegedly raised a rifle "in the direction of officers."

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the residential area of 36th Street and McDowell Road around 6:30 p.m.

The caller, a resident at a nearby house, told police that someone was in the backyard of a home shooting into the air.

Officers went to the front door of Pacheco's home and knocked on the door.

When officers knocked, Pacheco opened the interior door and an officer looked through a metal security screen door and saw him holding a long rifle.

The officer gave "commands to the suspect," who then raised the rifle toward the officers.

The officer, who was not identified, fired his weapon through the metal screen door "to end the threat," the department said.

Pacheco dropped the weapon and began to comply with officers' commands.

He was not directly hit, police said. Pacheco suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he appeared to be hit by metal fragments.

Pacheco has since been booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault on police, prohibited possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits.

No officers were injured. A lethal rifle was found at the suspect's doorway, police said.

