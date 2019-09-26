The Glendale Police Department released new body camera video of a tasing incident last year.

During a stolen bike operation, Glendale police put out bait bikes and a suspect attempted to take one.

Officers then confronted the suspect – shouting at him, and ultimately tasing him more than 10 times.

Team 12’s Mike Gonzalez reviewed the video with a police use of force expert.

The video from the officers' body cameras show a man who had clearly surrendered to police.

But as the officers approached, one fired his taser.

What happened

It was Dec. 5, 2018, when James Hurst allegedly approaches a bike outside of Arrowhead Mall.

The bike was put there as part of a bike-bait operation conducted by Glendale police. Hurst is quickly caught close to the mall.

As at least two officers approached Hurst, he puts his hand up --- and in a matter of seconds, Sgt. Aaron Aldridge tases him and he hits the ground.

WARNING: The following video contains explicit language and disturbing images

We showed the video to law enforcement expert Isabella Maldonado, who says this appears to be a training issue because of two things that clearly stuck out to her.

“The suspect really didn’t have time to comply with the command and also you have two officers coming out and shouting conflicting commands,” said Maldonado.

“One officer is telling the suspect don’t move, then the other officer is telling the suspect get down on the ground,” Maldonado added.

A Glendale police spokesman tells 12 News the department addressed the matter as a training issue, not as discipline, and it was documented in his employee file. They provided the officer additional taser training.

“Another thing that immediately popped into my head was that this was a training issue. that is clearly a training issue ---that is clearly a training issue and that’s appropriate on how it was handled,” said Maldonado.

The suspect was taken to Glendale City Jail and booked on theft charges.