Friday marks 10 years since the mysterious disappearance of a then 8-month-old boy from Tempe.

The case of "Baby Gabriel," which has gripped the Valley, remains unsolved a decade later.

His mother may be the only one who really knows what happened to him.

Gabriel Scott Johnson’s case has been one of the most notorious in the Valley over the past decade.

He was last seen in the Valley on Dec. 27, 2009, when his mother Elizabeth Johnson left Tempe to go to San Antonio with the boy.

Johnson’s story about what happened to Gabriel has changed multiple times.

Police say Johnson was in the middle of a custody dispute with Gabriel’s father. Two days after Christmas in 2009, she allegedly texted the father telling him she killed the boy, describing suffocating him and dumping him in the trash.

Weeks later, when she was arrested by San Antonio police, she said she only said that to get back at his father.

She would later claim she gave Gabriel away to a San Antonio couple, but that couple was never located. The story was never confirmed.

Police could never determine what exactly happened to Gabriel. They never found solid evidence to prove any of her stories.

In the end, Johnson was only convicted of custodial interference and unlawful imprisonment charges. Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on the kidnapping charges.

She was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison and with time served she was released in 2014. But the mystery about what happened to Gabriel -- and if he’s even still alive -- remains.

The last age progression released was back in 2016, showing what Gabriel would have looked like at 6 years old. This past May, he would have turned 10.

RELATED: Age progression photo of Baby Gabriel released

As for Johnson, she moved to New Mexico after leaving prison. Two years later, she was arrested for violating the terms of her probation.

Johnson was extradited back to Arizona, where she served 20 days in jail for the violation.

RELATED: Baby Gabriel's mom back in court on alleged probation violations

12 News cameras were rolling when she was released. She was seen trying to cover her face with a brown paper bag full of her belongings and had no comment. She got into a cab and took off. She has stayed out of the public eye since then.

RELATED: Elizabeth Johnson booked into Phoenix jail

RELATED: Mother of missing baby Gabriel released

The case of Baby Gabriel's disappearance remains unsolved and police are still asking for tips.

If you have any information pertaining to his whereabouts, call police.