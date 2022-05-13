A deadly trap? Gilbert gunman left Easter basket for ex-girlfriend before standoff with police

Body-worn camera footage is revealing new details about the fatal officer-involved shooting in Gilbert that killed 25-year-old Jonatan Mosqueda.

Example video title will go here for this video

GILBERT, Ariz. — A frightening sequence of events ended with Gilbert police officers shooting and killing a gunman on the roof of an apartment building during the early morning hours of April 9.

This week, Gilbert police released new details and body-worn camera video of the incident.

It began the evening of Friday, April 8, when a woman called 911 claiming her ex-boyfriend was on his way over to her apartment near South Santan Village Parkway and East Parkview Drive.

The woman had an order of protection against the ex-boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Jonatan Mosqueda, and believed he wanted to hurt her.

“How do you know they’re almost there?” the 911 operator asked.

“Because their brother told me and their brother has tracking on them,” the woman responded.

Gilbert officers arrived at the apartment first. Mosqueda then arrived and knocked on the door. The officer opened the door and discovered an Easter egg basket on the doorstep.

But there was no sign of Mosqueda.

Body camera video then shows the officer walking to a nearby stairwell and opening the door. Standing in front of him was Mosqueda with a backpack strapped on his chest. Mosqueda appeared guarded and did not follow commands.

“Let me see your hands. Come out here. Come out here!” the officer yelled to Mosqueda.

Instead, Mosqueda ran down a stairwell holding what appeared to be a gun in his hand.

During a manhunt, a Department of Public Safety helicopter located Mosqueda on the roof of the building. For the next three hours, Gilbert police said officers negotiated with Mosqueda, trying to convince him to surrender.

Police said Mosqueda eventually jumped onto an air conditioner. Officers ordered him to keep his hands up. But Mosqueda did not comply and appeared to reach down by an air conditioner where officers believed the gun was sitting. Two officers fired lethal rounds and two officers fired non-lethal rounds, according to police.

Police said a semi-automatic pistol was in Mosqueda’s hand when he died.

They also found two pairs of handcuffs in his clothes. Mosqueda had two high-capacity ammo magazines, duct tape, goggles, and a belt in his backpack, police said.

12 News has analyzed excerpts of the body camera video released by Gilbert police. The department has not yet released all available video and investigative records. Criminal and internal investigations are ongoing, police said.

Up to Speed