97-year-old Chandler woman proud to have served with the WAVES during WWII

Leah Mulhall served in the Navy's communication center during World War II.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — One day in 1942, Leah Mulhall decided to visit a recruiting office while on break at her job with the Pennsylvania Railroad where she worked as a secretary.

That visit would change her life forever.

The then 23-year-old became a member of Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, or "WAVES" for short. It's a unit of the Navy that made it possible for women to serve during World War II.

“I felt it was my duty as a citizen,” said 97-year-old Leah Mulhall.

After boot camp, Mulhall was sent to the communications center in San Diego to work as a telegrapher.

“What they call the wire room. It’s communications with teletype and coded tape,” said Mulhall.

Mulhall joined the WAVES to serve her country but came away with so much more.

“If I had not been in the WAVES, I would not have gone to a dance at the Coronado Hotel and met my husband. We were married for 56 wonderful years,” said Mulhall.

Her husband William was serving in the Navy in communications at the time.

Leah spent 17 months as a member of the WAVES and said women were treated well by their male counterparts.

“Well, I feel very proud. I guess that’s what I would say, and I would do it again,” said Mulhall.

Mulhall said to this day she still lives her life with a lot of discipline she learned in boot camp and even carried it on to her daughters.

