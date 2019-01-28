FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - A woman accused of shooting and killing her son in July after he threatened to put her in an assisted living home has died before she could face trial.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office confirmed that on Jan. 10 their office filed a motion to dismiss charges against Anna Marie Blessing because the Defendant was deceased.

Anna Mae Blessing was 92 at the time of the murder, when she allegedly told investigators that she shot her 72-year-old son at a condo just west of the Fountain Park in Fountain Hills.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Blessing put two pistols in the pockets of her robe and confronted her son in his bedroom. She shot multiple times, killing him.

Blessing then turned the gun on his girlfriend and struggled with her over the weapon. She tried to grab the second gun, but the girlfriend knocked it out of her hands and called MCSO.