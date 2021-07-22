90-year-old man dies after being left in van outside Mesa assisted living facility

The Mesa Police Department got calls from a worker at Canyon Winds Assisted Living facility near McDowell Road and Ridgecrest.

MESA, Ariz — A 90-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after police said he was left in a van outside a Mesa retirement facility.

Officers found the elderly man dead inside a transport van outside the building. The worker told police that a resident was left inside for reasons that are under investigation.

The man was identified as Lawrence Bearse.

Mesa police are investigating what happened and are interviewing Canyon Winds workers.

