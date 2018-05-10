GLENDALE, Ariz. - A 9-year-old girl brought a gun to Glendale American Elementary school today, according to Glendale Police.

Just before the school day was about to end, presumably for a half-day, around 11:30 a.m., a 4th grade student reported seeing a gun in a backpack.

A teacher took the backpack and escorted an 9-year-old female student to the office.

The female student told administrators she was "dared" to bring the gun to school. No students or teachers were threatened or harmed directly.

Glendale Police says the investigation is ongoing and they are working with the school to conduct a "threat assessment."

This comes one day after another Valley school was on edge after a student was caught with a gun and knives in his backpack at Estrella Foothills High School.

A previous version of this story indicated the girl was 11 years old. Police since released an update saying the girl was 9 years old, not 11 as they had originally indicated.

