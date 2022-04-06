9-year-old, 3 others injured after pile-up crash in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A pile-up crash in central Phoenix has sent four people to the hospital, including a 9-year-old girl, Sunday morning.
The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the crash in the area of 20th and Jefferson streets. Crews on the scene found a U-haul truck laying on its side with an SUV crashed on top of the truck's cab.
Officials said two people needed to be extricated from the SUV. Four people, including the girl, a man and woman who were all in the SUV, were taken to the hospital in critical condition, the fire department said.
A man who was in the U-haul was hospitalized in stable condition.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.