9-year-old, 3 others injured after pile-up crash in central Phoenix

Officials found an SUV crashed on top of the cab of an U-haul.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A pile-up crash in central Phoenix has sent four people to the hospital, including a 9-year-old girl, Sunday morning.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the crash in the area of 20th and Jefferson streets. Crews on the scene found a U-haul truck laying on its side with an SUV crashed on top of the truck's cab.

Officials said two people needed to be extricated from the SUV. Four people, including the girl, a man and woman who were all in the SUV, were taken to the hospital in critical condition, the fire department said.

A man who was in the U-haul was hospitalized in stable condition.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous