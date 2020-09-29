x
9 guns found in luggage over 9 days at Phoenix airport, TSA says

Seven of the nine weapons were loaded.

Transportation Security Administration officials say nine guns were found in a nine-day span this month at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

They say the handguns were discovered by officers during inspections of passenger carry-on luggage between Sept. 18-26. 

Seven of the nine weapons were loaded. 

TSA officials say they will review the circumstances behind each incident to determine a civil penalty. 

They say 83 guns have been found in screenings by TSA officers of carry-on luggage so far this year at Sky Harbor. 

Authorities say firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage.

