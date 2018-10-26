SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Ghosts and goblins will be out and about at Salt River Fields Friday and Saturday for the 8th Annual Balloon Spooktacular! The family friendly event showcases 20 different balloons, including some special characters that have never been at the event.

The balloons will light up the night sky and the bonus is there will be more than 4,000 pounds of candy up for grabs for trick-or-treaters. There will also be tethered balloon rides, a spook trail and tons of different kids zone games included in the ticket price.

Each glowing balloon will be designed as a trick-or-treat station. Families can dress up and make their way around the park, snatching up candy. Food and drinks are available to buy. Each night will also feature a costume contest so make sure to go all out!

A fireworks show will light up the sky at 9 p.m. every night. Spooktacular gates open at 5 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. Adults are $15 per person and kids ages 3 - 12 are $10. For ticket details click here.