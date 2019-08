GOODYEAR, Ariz. — An 86-year-old man who went missing after he left home Wednesday morning has been found safe, Goodyear police said.

Narciso Hernandez Gonzalez left his home in Avondale around 9 a.m. to go to the bank, but his family told police they didn't hear from him after a few hours.

Gonzalez's family told police he can become confused when overheated, and his truck has no air conditioning, a cause for concern on a day when the temperature in the Valley reached 133 degrees.