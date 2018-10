CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police said a man was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers.

Police responded to a report of a suicidal person with a gun at a house near Alma School and Warner roads Friday night. When officers arrived, there was an exchange of gunfire, police said.

Police identified the man as 84-year-old Kay Kenniker who lived in the home.

The two Chandler police officers were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

