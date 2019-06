An 8-year-old boy was injured from zip line Monday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a call about an 8-year-old boy who was apparently injured on a zip line near Elliot Road and 212th Avenue.

Sky 12 showed police tape around what appeared to be a backyard zip line.

12 News

The child was transported to a hospital and the extent of the injuries are unknown, MCSO said.

MCSO is still investigating.