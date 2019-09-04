BUCKEYE, Ariz. — An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after being found unresponsive on I-10 eastbound Monday night, authorities said.

Just before midnight, City Of Buckeye Fire units were called to I-10 near Miller Road for a report of an injured person, officials said. According to authorities, crews found an 8-year-old girl laying in the number two traffic lane.

The girl was unresponsive and appeared to have several cuts and bruises, said City of Buckeye Fire. I-10 eastbound was closed for nearly 20 minutes for the medical helicopter to land. She was taken by air ambulance to a local trauma center in critical condition.

Arizona DPS has taken over the investigation into how the girl ended up on the freeway. This story is developing.