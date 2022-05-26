8 simple steps to prevent wildfires this Memorial Day weekend

Here are some important reminders from Arizona’s Department of Forestry and Fire Management for wildfire prevention.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona is entering Stage 2 of fire restrictions on all State Trust Land in Southern Arizona.

Under the restrictions, there are no campfires, not even in a designated or developed campsite, and no charcoal or no wood usage.

Fire prevention outdoors

Make sure your campfire is fully doused with water until it is cool to the touch

If you’re burning debris, use a proper burn barrel

Never leave fires unattended.

Fireworks and target practices are never allowed on state lands

“The State Forestry website will have all the restriction information for state, federal, and tribal lands,” said Tiffany Davila, Public Information Officer with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Following these restrictions is a win-win. You can look out for your fellow Arizonans and steer clear of legal trouble.

“Know where you’re going, know what restrictions are in place because you can face fines and be ticketed if you’re doing something you're not supposed to be in that area,” Davila said.

Forestry officials also want to stress the importance of practicing fire safety while driving.

Fire Prevention in your vehicle

If you’re smoking in your vehicle, do not toss the buds out the window

If you're pulling a trailer, make sure to tighten up the chains

Try to avoid driving over dry areas

"Our vegetation is basically like a tinderbox, you know, any ignition source into that dry vegetation is going to start a fast-moving wildfire," Davila said.

Fire prevention around your home

Be sure to remove pine needles and other dry vegetation from yards

“It really does take all of us to prevent wildfires,” Davila said.

