One person was seriously injured and a teenager sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Phoenix on Saturday.

Captain Danny Gile with the Phoenix Fire Department said the T-bone accident occurred near 43rd Avenue and Interstate 10.

Eight people, six adults and two children, were involved in the crash.

An 18-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the other people involved were transported.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.