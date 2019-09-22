One person was seriously injured and a teenager sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Phoenix on Saturday. 

Captain Danny Gile with the Phoenix Fire Department said the T-bone accident occurred near 43rd Avenue and Interstate 10. 

Eight people, six adults and two children, were involved in the crash. 

An 18-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. 

None of the other people involved were transported. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. 