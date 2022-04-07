8 Glendale fires sparked by fireworks during 4th of July holiday

Legal fireworks are still allowed within the city until the end of Wednesday, but the department is urging people to be cautious.

PHOENIX — Glendale firefighters were busy during the Independence Day weekend putting out a series of blazes that were sparked by fireworks.

Eight fires were sparked in the city during the holiday, according to the department. Some of those fires ignited homes.

While no one was seriously hurt, several residents were forced out of their homes. At least one home suffered extensive damage.

An official with the Glendale Fire Department called the aftermath “astonishing and tragic.”

The department didn’t specify what type of fireworks played a role in the blazes, but any airborne explosives are illegal in Arizona.

The only legal fireworks are actually firecrackers and ground explosives. Sparklers are also legal, as are those spinning sparklers on the ground.

Arizona law prohibits any fireworks that are launched in the air, like a bottle rocket, that isn’t from a legally sponsored event.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”