SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 77-year-old man was rescued Saturday after he was bitten by a rattlesnake on a hiking trail.

The Scottsdale Fire Department says the hiker was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition. The department didn’t say which trail the hiker was on.

Rattlesnakes become a more frequent sight in the Valley as temperatures warm up. Saturday’s forecast high is 83, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Here's a list of things to do - and not do - if you're bitten by a rattlesnake according to Dan Marchand, the curator of the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary.

DO:

Keep the bitten area still.

Remove any jewelry near the affected area in case of swelling.

Elevate the wound area.

Call 911 and stay calm.

DON'T:

Drive yourself to the hospital.

Use ice to cool the bite.

Cut open the wound and try to suck out the venom.

Use a tourniquet. This will cut off blood flow and the limb may be lost.

So as we get into the warmer days across Phoenix, it's important to continue to be aware of your surroundings.

