Police: Dump truck strikes 75-year-old woman crossing Tolleson roadway

Tolleson police said the commercial dump truck was stopped at an intersection and drove forward while the woman and a 3-year-old child were crossing the street.

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A 75-year-old woman is in the hospital after being hit by a dump truck while she crossed a Tolleson roadway with a 3-year-old child, Tolleson police said.

The truck was reportedly heading west on Baden Street and had come to a stop at a stop sign at 93rd Avenue.

While the two victims were crossing the roadway in front of the dump truck, the truck accelerated through the intersection, hitting the woman. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and authorities said she is in critical condition. The child wasn't injured in the crash.

Impairment is being investigated as a possible factor being the crash, officials said.

Investigations are still ongoing, and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

