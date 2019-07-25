A 75-year-old man has been hospitalized twice since being attacked by another golfer at Legends Golf Course in Glendale, police say.

Police say the attack happened on Sunday, May 26.

The man hit his golf ball close to the suspect who was on the seventh tee.

When the man went to retrieve his golf ball, the suspect started fighting him. The suspect was on top of the man punching him in the head when his golfing group got to that area.

The suspect fled in a golf cart, according to police, with another man who police referred to as a "person of interest."

Police described the suspect as a white man, age 20-30, 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

The "person of interest" is described as a white man, age 20-30, 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and tan shorts, police say.