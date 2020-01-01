PHOENIX — A passenger taking an airport shuttle has died after the shuttle was hit by a truck, according to police.

Phoenix police responded to a crash on 32nd and Washington streets around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say an airport shuttle was heading north on 32nd Street when it was hit by a truck going east on Washington Street. It appears the truck driver ran the light, according to police.

There were two passengers in the shuttle and both were taken to the hospital.

Kathleen Watson, 75, died at the hospital. The second passenger, a 75-year-old man, and the 39-year-old shuttle driver received minor injuries, police say.

The driver of the truck is a 49-year-old man. Investigators say impairment and failure to stop for the red lights are factors in the crash. The driver was also injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

