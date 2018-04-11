PHOENIX — A 72-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night, police said.

Phoenix police officers responded to a call of an injured person in the middle of Bethany Home Road near 35th Avenue Saturday around 6 p.m.

There were no witnesses, but hospital staff told police the man's injuries were consistent with being hit by a car.

The man died at the hospital.

The Phoenix Police Department will continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish. Callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000 for providing information that leads to an arrest.