GILBERT, Ariz. — A 70-year-old construction worker died due to a work-related accident, Gilbert police said.

On Monday morning, Gilbert Police and Fire were called to the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility located near Power and Pecos roads due to a construction accident.

Gilbert police said a piece of construction equipment tipped over, causing the death of Mario Padilla of Phoenix despite the life-saving measures attempted by the crews.

The accident is under investigation.