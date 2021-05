The 7-year-old was pulled out of a pool at an apartment complex near McQueen and Ray roads.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A child has died on Wednesday after drowning in a Chandler pool.

The 7-year-old was pulled out of a pool at an apartment complex near McQueen and Ray roads.

Firefighters say the child was not breathing and did not have a pulse when they were found.

The child was transported to the hospital where he passed away.

The investigation is still ongoing.