TOLLESON, Ariz. - A 7-year-old girl died from her injuries after a Friday night car crash involving a DUI driver in Tolleson, police say.

Around 10 p.m. near 91st Avenue and I-10, Arturo Perez, 28, collided with a Honda Pilot, which was carrying the 7-year-old girl.

Perez left the scene but officers on foot were able to locate him.

The girl was transported to the Phoenix Children's Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police say. The male driver of the Honda was also taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police booked Perez into jail on charged of manslaughter, aggravated assault, DUI and hit-and-run.