7-year-old boy in 'critical' condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool

The child was pulled from a pool at an apartment complex near Thomas Road and 32nd Street in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A 7-year-old boy is in "extremely critical" condition after he was pulled from a swimming pool Friday afternoon in Phoenix.

The child was pulled out of a pool at an apartment complex near 32nd Street and Thomas Road and bystanders began performing CPR before paramedics arrived, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

It's not yet known how long the child was underwater. The boy was transported to a local emergency room and was in critical condition, Phoenix fire said.

This is a developing story and more info will be published as it becomes available.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch