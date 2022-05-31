How hot is too hot? 7 symptoms of heat exhaustion in dogs

Short muzzle breeds, elderly, and obese dogs, are at higher risk for heat exhaustion.

ARIZONA, USA — Temperatures are rising as we head into summer and you should be taking precautions for yourself and your furry friends.

According to veterinarians, anything above 85 degrees could be deadly.

Dr. Liane Devey is a veterinarian in Tucson and sees heat exhaustion cases daily. She says about half of those cases result in death.

Short muzzle breeds, elderly, and obese dogs, are at higher risk for heat exhaustion.

“About every summer as monsoon season starts to kick in,” said Devey. “We actually have quite a few people who just didn't even realize that this could be a problem.”

In Arizona, 80-degree weather may be a distant memory. But Devey says to work around it, you should only take your dog out for short walks when the sun isn’t out.

“Watch your dog really be cognizant of what they're doing. Are they breathing heavily? Are they slowing down? Are they getting overly tired? Are they really drooling?” said Dr. Devey.

If you notice those symptoms take your dog inside immediately and give them water so they can cool down.

More severe symptoms, like paleness, throwing up, or loose bowels will need a hospital visit.

“If it's too hot for your bare feet. It's probably too hot for theirs,” said Devey.

