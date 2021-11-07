7 cars, two homes and a boat catch fire in Phoenix

No one was injured from the flames except for a family's puppy who had minor burns.

PHOENIX — Flames on a large open property in Phoenix consumed several cars, two homes, a boat and a power pole late Saturday night, officials said.

Around 10 p.m., firefighters responded to calls of flames and smoke coming from a home on South 5th St. When crews arrived, they found seven vehicles and a boat on fire.

The flames extended to a mobile home and another home next to it. A power pole also caught fire in an alley next to the property, Phoenix Fire Department said.

Two adults and three children were able to evacuate safely and were displaced, crews said.

Although no one was hurt, the resident's small puppy received minor burns and was taken to a veterinarian for car.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

