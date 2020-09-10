63-year-old man struck by car, killed in Phoenix

The man, who was not immediately identified, was crossing Thomas Road near 32nd Street when he was struck.

PHOENIX — A 63-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a driver who was suspected to be impaired while crossing the street in Phoenix early Friday.

The Phoenix Police Department said the man, who was not immediately identified, was crossing Thomas Road near 32nd Street when he was struck.

He was pronounced dead, police said.

The vehicle was driving eastbound on Thomas Road at the time of the incident.

The driver was identified as a 23-year-old man. He allegedly "displayed signs of impairment," according to the department.

It was not immediately known whether the driver was arrested in the crash.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

