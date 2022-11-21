61-year-old woman shot to death in East Valley

The woman's son called 911 Monday morning and told police he and his mother had been shot.

PHOENIX — A 61-year-old mother was shot to death Monday morning near Greenfield and Baseline roads, according to the Mesa Police Department.

At about 9:30 a.m., police received a call from a 27-year-old man who told the dispatcher he and his mother had just been shot.

The mother was pronounced deceased at the scene and the son was taken to the hospital.

Mesa police said an individual has been detained in relation to the shooting and there's no threat to the public. Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to Monday's shooting.

