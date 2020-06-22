6-year-old's build-your-own airplane business takes off during COVID-19 pandemic

Nicholas Bubeck is giving back to a non-profit through his unique DIY airplane business.

PHOENIX — The pandemic has prompted a lot of change in many of our lives and one Valley boy, Nicholas Bubeck, used his extra time at home to test his entrepreneurial skills. The 6-year old is giving back to a non-profit through his build-your-own airplane business.

"I love arts and crafts because it gives me something to do," he told 12News.

The whole idea is simple, crafting planes! "Creations by Nicholas" came together during the quarantine for the coronavirus.

"One day my mom brought out this huge box of crafts and I made a plane and then my baby brother tried to take it away from me, then a light bulb came on and I said, hey my business should be selling plane kits," he added.

The boss boy tells us, this profitable project has a special place in his heart.

"The Triple Heart Foundation gives free books to babies in the NICU," he explained.

As a NICU baby himself, Nicholas finds joy in these little jets. The DIY kits come with everything your kids need to create their own aircraft. It has four popsicle sticks, a bottle cap, wheels, a clip, glue and corks, according to Nicholas.

He said, building the "baby Boeings" is a big mood booster for his buyers, who are bunkered down at home.

"Everybody's bored right now and I want them to get creative," Nicholas said.

Who can't relate? Plus, the puddle jumpers were prompted from his passion for travel.

"They you let you travel and you can't travel right now, so they let you imagine that you're traveling to wherever you want," he told us.