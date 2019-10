PHOENIX — A 6-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after a family of three was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night, Phoenix firefighters say.

It is unclear if they were walking or if they were in a vehicle when the crash happened at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road, according to Phoenix Fire.

The two adults were also injured, but they are in stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident.

This story will be updated when we learn more.