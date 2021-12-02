6-year-old killed in Gilbert crash

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive while officers investigate, police said.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A 6-year-old has died following a two-car crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

Officers responded to the collision at the intersection of Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive around 2:30 p.m., police said.

The child was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition where they passed away shortly thereafter, police said.

A reconstruction team is on the scene to determine the cause of the crash and drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the next several hours. Southbound traffic on Val Vista Drive from U.S. 60 will also be restricted.

There has been no word from officials on other injuries.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

