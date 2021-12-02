6-year-old killed in Gilbert crash

GILBERT, Ariz. — A 6-year-old has died following a two-car crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the Gilbert Police Department.
Officers responded to the collision at the intersection of Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive around 2:30 p.m., police said.
The child was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition where they passed away shortly thereafter, police said.
A reconstruction team is on the scene to determine the cause of the crash and drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the next several hours. Southbound traffic on Val Vista Drive from U.S. 60 will also be restricted.
There has been no word from officials on other injuries.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.