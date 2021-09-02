6-year-old Glendale kid takes parents' car for joyride, crashes it into neighbor's home

A person inside the home suffered minor injuries. No one else was injured.

PHOENIX — A person suffered minor injuries after a 6-year-old took their parents' car for a joyride and crashed it into a house down the street in Glendale on Tuesday morning.

The Glendale Police Department said the child woke up in the middle of the night, grabbed the keys, got into their parents' car, started it, reversed it and drove it down the street into the house.

A person inside the home suffered minor injuries. No one else was injured.

The crash occurred near 83rd and Northern avenues.

The crash caused a gas leak, but police said the gas lines have since been shut off.

The vehicle was pulled out of the home after all the utilities were secured, police said.

The child is back with their parents.

No other details were immediately released.

