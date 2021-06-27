6-year-old in extremely critical condition after almost drowning in Phoenix

The child's family found him floating in the pool for an unknown amount of time

PHOENIX — A 6-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after almost drowning in his family's pool in Phoenix on Saturday night, police said.

Officials said the family came outside of a home on Windsor Ave. just after 10 p.m. and saw the boy floating in the pool. Family members immediately began to give him CPR.

Officers came and took over compressions until EMS could arrive, officers said.

The boy was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

Up to Speed