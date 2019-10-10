PHOENIX — A 6-year-old boy has died after him and two other pedestrians were hit by a truck on Oct. 8, police say. Officials confirmed the boy's death Thursday.

On Tuesday at approximately 8 p.m., police said a 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 23-year-old man was going south on 75th Ave. The truck entered the intersection at Thomas Road as the light turned red for southbound traffic.

According to police, as the truck drove through the intersection, it collided with the pedestrians crossing 75th Avenue, eastbound in the south crosswalk.

The pedestrians, a 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman with a 6-year-old boy they were babysitting, were all injured and were transported to local hospitals. The man is in critical condition and the woman sustained serious injuries.

Unfortunately, the 6-year-old boy did not survive his injuries, police said.

Authorities said the driver of the pickup stopped and remained on the scene. He was evaluated and it was determined he was not impaired.

This investigation is still ongoing.

