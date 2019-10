Six people were injured in a two-car accident at Broadway Road near the Loop 202 on Sunday.

Mesa Fire said one of the people had to be extracted from their car.

Mesa Fire classified the wreck as a major motor vehicle accident.

All of the people involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals.

The conditions of the people were not immediately known.

The cause of the wreck was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.