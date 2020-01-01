PHOENIX — Six people were injured during a crash in Phoenix on Wednesday morning, Phoenix fire said.

On New Year's morning, the crash happened near 15th and Yale streets, injuring several people.

Of those injured, four were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities said. They were an 18-year-old man, two 21-year-old men and a 29-year-old man. Their identities were not immediately released.

The two other patients were transported in stable condition and another patient was evaluated at the scene and refused to be taken to the hospital.

The investigation into the cause of the crash will be handled by Phoenix PD. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

