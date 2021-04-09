6 people, including 2 small children, hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix

Officials said none of the injuries from the crash were serious.

PHOENIX — A multi-vehicle crash left six people in the hospital, including two small children, Saturday morning, officials said.

Authorities responded to the crash just after 10:30 a.m. near 40th Ave. and Van Buren St. in Phoenix.

Officials said six people were taken to the hospital including

a 2-year-old boy in stable condition

a 9-month-old boy in stable condition

Man in his mid 20s male in critical condition

Woman in her early 20s in critical condition

Woman in her late 20s in stable condition

Woman in her mid 20s in stable condition

None of the injuries sustained from the crash were serious and those taken to the hospital were only transported for precautionary reasons.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

