6 more arrested for looting, damage, trespassing at Fashion Square, police say

A week after looting and vandalism in downtown Scottsdale, 26 people face charges related to the damage.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police have arrested six more people in connection to the riots in downtown Scottsdale last weekend.

There have now been 26 arrests related to the looting and vandalism Saturday night. Detectives have recovered more than $46,000 in stolen items.

One of the suspects, 29-year-old Ramon Taylor, was found to have thousands of dollars of merchandise in his possession, all from stores in Scottsdale Fashion Square. Taylor is accused of burglary, trafficking stolen property and a weapons violation.

Police said another suspect, 20-year-old Nathaniel Bailey, smashed a Mercedes on display in the mall and posted about it on social media. He faces charges of criminal damage, burglary and misconduct involving weapons.

Two 24-year-old men were arrested together in Tempe when they tried to flee from officers, police said. Malik Stewart and Isaih Delpaz are being charged for trafficking stolen property, possession of stolen property and numerous arrest warrants, according to police.

Two more people, 29-year-old Amber Booher and 31-year-old Bryon Bandon were arrested on charges of trespassing.