Security footage shows moments before Phoenix apartment fire destroys 4 homes, 6 cars

There are no reported injuries and investigators are working to determine the cause, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — An early morning apartment fire has displaced six people and destroyed five to six cars in Phoenix, the city's police department said.

Phoenix and Glendale firefighters responded to the scene near 12th St & Maryland Friday morning, the department said. Heavy fire was coming from a single-story apartment when crews arrived.

Firefighters discovered that the fire had spread to the back of the complex and had engulfed five or six cars, the department said. More units were requested and crews were able to aggressively attack the fire.

12 News has obtained security footage showing the moments before the fire engulfed the apartments and cars. A neighbor said he believes the footage shows the person responsible for setting the fire.

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate without injury before crews arrived on the scene, firefighters said. The fire affected four apartments in the complex.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

Latest Arizona news