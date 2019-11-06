A family of six was displaced after a first-alarm house fire extended to a vehicle and no one was injured, Phoenix fire crews say.

Initial emergency calls reported a backyard fire that was spreading to the porch near 31 and Campbell avenues, Phoenix Fire and Medical said.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found all occupants out of the home and a vehicle on the backyard had caught fire, according to Phoenix fire.

Fire crews said the fire quickly spread into the attic of the home.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

The Phoenix Fire Crisis Response units and the Red Cross are working to help the family displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.