PHOENIX — Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a head-on crash involving two vehicles at 27th Avenue and Indian School Road Friday night.

Firefighters said they identified nine patients, six of them in critical condition.

The people in critical condition include a 27-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, a 70-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.

A 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and two patients refused ambulance transport to the hospital, firefighters said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet known.

