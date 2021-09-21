Woman injured during crash on 51st Avenue in west Phoenix

One woman is in critical condition after a crash took place near 51st Avenue and Clarendon.

PHOENIX — A two-vehicle crash has left one woman injured and restricted access to 51st Avenue in west Phoenix Tuesday.

Phoenix Police Department officials said the crash occurred near 51st Avenue and Clarendon Avenue. One woman was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

51st Avenue is restricted from Indian School Road and Osborn Road for the next several hours, police said.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

