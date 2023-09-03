Pedestrian dies after crash in Phoenix

51st Avenue is shut down between Encanto Boulevard and Thomas Road, authorities say.

PHOENIX — A crash near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road killed a pedestrian in the early hours of Sept. 3, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police officers heard the crash while they were in the area and went to investigate the scene. Upon arriving, the officers found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The Phoenix Fire Department performed life saving measures, but the man, who was later identified as 25-year-old Jose Cisneros, did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary information suggests that Cisneros was crossing 51st Avenue when he was struck by the vehicle.

The car involved in the collision took off from the scene but was later relocated, authorities said. The driver of the vehicle, Lucila Garcia, was arrested after showing signs of impairment. Garcia was booked and charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a fatal collision, police say.

Detectives have taken over the ongoing investigation and as 8:24 a.m., 51st Avenue is shut down between Encanto Boulevard and Thomas Road.

We will add more information as it becomes available.

