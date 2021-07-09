More than 500 bales of hay on fire in east Valley dairy farm, firefighters say

The fire is happening on a farm near State Route 202 near the intersection of Hawes Road and Elliot Road, the Rural Metro Fire Department said.

MESA, Ariz. — Firefighters are battling a blaze on an Arizona dairy farm in the East Valley, officials from the Rural Metro Fire Department said.

Initial investigations from the scene estimate that more than 500 bales of hay stacked two stories high caught fire from suspected spontaneous combustion, fire officials said. Smoke can reportedly be seen from State Route 202.

An official from Rural Metro Fire told 12 News that no structures or animals on the dairy farm are in danger. Thankfully, the fire is contained to the center of the farm's complex.

There are an estimated 15 to 20 firefighters working to extinguish the blaze, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

