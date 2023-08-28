50 Cent postpones Phoenix concert due to 'extreme heat'

The rapper was scheduled to perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Aug. 29.

PHOENIX — Rapper 50 Cent is postponing his concert in the Valley due to extreme heat. The rapper was scheduled to perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Aug. 29.

On Monday night, 50 Cent announced the concert's cancellation on his social media. In a tweet, the performer said, "116 degrees is dangerous for everyone."

He also told those seeking refunds to go to their ticket point of purchase for instructions on how to get their money back.

Though 50 Cent promised to "be back in Arizona soon," a rescheduled date for the event has not been set.

Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed. For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions. I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone 🤷🏽‍♂️ #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/c9qcjmOJvI — 50cent (@50cent) August 29, 2023

On Monday, Sky Harbor recorded 117 degrees, which broke the daily record by 4 degrees.

Phoenix Sky Harbor had a high of 117°F today which broke the daily record by 4° and tied the hottest day ever recorded during the month of August. Yuma's high of 118°F tied their daily record. Overall, many locations saw highs between 112-118°F today. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/nQrUN2XUXX — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 29, 2023

The high temps are expected to be around for a few days.

12News meteorologist Lindsay Riley said an excessive heat warning is in effect through Tuesday for lower desert locations as towering afternoon temperatures reach 113+ degrees.

