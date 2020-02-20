Four teenagers and a child were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Phoenix early Thursday.

Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department said the crash involved a black car going southbound on Central Avenue that was trying to turn left onto Northern Avenue and a SUV going northbound on Central Avenue.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Central and Northern avenues around 7:30 a.m.

The woman driver in the black car was not injured, but her 16-year-old passenger in the front seat and 10-year-old in the back seat both had serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Three teenagers between the ages of 16 and 18 in the SUV suffered serious injuries and were also taken to the hospital.

Justus said traffic in the area would be impacted for a couple of hours as the intersection would be closed for the investigation.

Drivers can use Seventh Street or Seventh Avenue and Glendale or Dunlap avenues.