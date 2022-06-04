5 years later, Gilbert woman is still missing

Gilbert police are still looking for new information that might locate the whereabouts of Evelyn Guido.

GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Police Department continues to seek out new information that might solve the case of a woman who has been missing for the last five years.

Evelyn Guido, 60, was last seen alive on April 6, 2017 at her residence near the 200 block of West Juniper Avenue. Her family reported Guido missing to the police a few days later.

Police have previously said Guido was scheduled to have a medical procedure on April 13 and failed to show up for her appointment. She was suffering from cardiac issues at the time of her disappearance.

Guido is 5'4'', 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a burn scar on her left arm.

Anyone with information can contact Gilbert police by calling 480-503-6500 and referencing case #17-000006009.

